One dead after fiery crash closes part of U.S. 35

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person has died after a crash that resulted in a fire, first responders in Mason County say.

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area as a result of the crash.

The accident was reported just before 6 p.m.

According to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security, drivers are being detoured to state Route 62.

There’s no report at this time if anyone else was hurt in the accident.

