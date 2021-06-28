Advertisement

Creating a pet-friendly workplace

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Pets have been by our sides nearly every day during the pandemic, so as many Americans prepare to head back to the office, what about our beloved pets?

Dr. Danielle, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, shares her advice on how to spot signs of pet separation anxiety, ways pet parents can prepare their pets to be home alone more, and why employers should be considering a pet-friendly office for reopening

