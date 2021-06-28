Advertisement

Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery

By WTAE Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A quick-thinking Domino’s manager used his smartwatch to seek help after he and another employee were forced into the cooler during an armed robbery.

Miambo Maombi, 21, was arrested in Indiana a week after police say he committed four armed robberies in the Pittsburgh area and two in Ohio.

One of those robberies took place June 6 at a Domino’s in the Pennsylvania borough of West View, where Shashanareddy Gaddu works as the general manager. The suspect was wearing a mask and carrying a gun when Gaddu says he demanded cash from the register.

“I was shaking. He had the gun to my head,” Gaddu said. “Then, he asked me to put in the password for the safe. I did and showed him this is where it takes 9 minutes – ‘If you want to stay, up to you.’”

Gaddu says the suspect then forced him and his trainee into the cooler and took their phones while he waited for the safe to open. He allegedly told the pair he’d be back for them, but Gaddu made sure that didn’t happen.

The manager locked the cooler door then realized, even without his phone, he had a way to get help: his smartwatch.

“That was on my hand. He didn’t check it… So, I texted my sister, one of my employees and the owner. My sister called the police, my employee called the police and they were here in a few minutes,” Gaddu said.

By the time police arrived, Maombi was gone. He was taken into custody June 16 after running from a traffic stop in Indiana. He is now awaiting extradition to Ohio in relation to the multi-state robbery spree.

Investigators in Pennsylvania say they are working with the FBI to determine the appropriate venue for additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Two arrested after hiding from police
Barry Lee Pace, 48 of Charleston, is in jail after throwing bricks and rocks at officers while...
Charleston man accused of assaulting an officer
Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property.
Floyd County law enforcement capture escaped inmate
Louisa Police say two girls were grabbed by a man while walking their dog.
Suspect in attempted child abduction still at-large

Latest News

Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Tony's Monday Weather
Tony's Monday Weather
Ohio EMS calls on Ohioans to donate blood due to shortage
Ohio EMS calls on Ohioans to donate blood due to shortage