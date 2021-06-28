Kanawha-Charleston Health executive director to pursue new opportunity

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, announced plans Monday to step aside for a new opportunity.

For more than a year, Dr. Young led Kanawha County through the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been nationally recognized, including by the New York Times and Time magazine, for her work during the pandemic.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Young “formalized and executed plans to conduct massive testing throughout the County for COVID-19 and, with the assistance of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, offered more than 100 large-scale testing events throughout the County with the goal of testing as many people as she could and reaching every area of the County.”

Dr. Young began working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in July 2019, focusing on immunizing children and providing the flu vaccination to as many people as possible.

While she said she’s leaving the Health Department for a new opportunity, she hasn’t disclosed details yet. Young will remain as interim health officer until a new executive director and health officer is named.

She released the following statement in a release:

“When I became the Executive Director and Chief Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, I never dreamed we would be faced with a pandemic that would affect the entire world. We have lost so many lives to this devastating situation. I believe I have done everything I can to lead the Health Department through the pandemic and move it forward successfully. I have enjoyed my time with the Health Department and my focus on saving lives. I was presented with an opportunity that I could not pass up, and for that reason, I am leaving my position. I will remain on as Interim Chief Health Officer while the Board conducts a search for a new Health Officer.”

