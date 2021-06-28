Law enforcement investigating pedestrian hit by train

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

It happened around 4:13 a.m. Monday on State Route 2 at the railroad crossing at Benwood Lane in Glenwood.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are working to learn his identity.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. If you have any information, you can call the Sheriff’s Department at (304) 675-3838.

CSX Police and Mason County EMS also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story.

