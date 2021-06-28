No freedom from high gas prices for the Independence Day holiday weekend

(WSAZ) - At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping.

According to AAA, that average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway.

AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record—nearing the highs set in 2019.

“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

The average gas price in West Virginia is stable amid expected increases nationwide.

At $2.99, there has been no change in the statewide average on the week, despite prices being 78-cents higher this time a year ago.

Kentucky is currently among the nation’s top least expensive markets at $2.85.

In Ohio it will cost you an average of $2.96 a gallon at the pump.

