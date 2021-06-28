Ohio EMS calls on Ohioans to donate blood due to shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services is sharing blood shortage information to raise awareness and call on Ohioans to consider donating blood.

There is great concern that some patients may not be able to receive life-saving infusions of blood and blood products despite current efforts to conserve these resources,” said Ohio Division of EMS Executive Director Rob Wagoner. “As we move through these summer months, the seasonal increase of trauma patients will further stress this critical shortage.”

The State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services recently raised concerns of the critical blood shortage in Ohio and nationwide at its June 16 board meeting.

The current blood shortage has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decreased blood donations and an increased usage of blood and blood products to treat an increasing number of trauma cases.

