Person arrested following stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was arrested Monday after a knife was pulled out during a fight at the Charleston Town Center.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the victim sustained a minor cut on their head and was not taken to the hospital.

The person accused in the stabbing is now facing a malicious wounding charge.

The incident was reported just after 3:00 p.m.

According police, the stabbing happened in a stairwell. Officials did not specify whether the incident happened inside the Charleston Town Center or just outside of the mall in the parking garage.

