State police asking for help with finding missing teen

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for help with a missing person investigation.

Troopers say Cheyann Hatfield, 17, of Phelps, was last seen on June 27, 2021 on an old strip mining road between the Phelps and Blackberry communities of Pike County.

Hatfield was last seen driving a green 2002 Kawasaki KX 125 and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

She’s 5′6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

