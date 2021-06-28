Things to know about lighting fireworks across the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to fireworks, every city is different.

Some allow different types of fireworks, while others in the Tri-State region don’t allow them at all. It’s important to remember the difference between consumer fireworks and display fireworks.

Consumer fire works are normally what you would buy at a fireworks store or tent. Display fireworks are what you would see at a professional show.

In Huntington, you’re only allowed to use novelty types of fireworks, like sparklers. You can use them at any time on the fourth.

City officials there say a good rule of thumb is, if the firework goes boom or flies through the air it’s a no-no.

Ironton and Portsmouth follow the same rules. In Ohio, you can buy consumer-type fireworks but you’re not allowed to set them off there.

In Charleston, you can shoot off both consumer and novelty fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Independence Day.

In Hurricane, you can light consumer fireworks on July 3 and 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Fireworks in Louisa, Kentucky, can be used from 10 a.m. until midnight on July 3 and 4.

Because of a noise ordinance, 11 p.m. is the deadline on the fourth in Pikeville.

But no matter where you are, fire officials say it’s important to stay alert while launching fireworks, because you could be responsible for damages

“If they catch something on fire, you could be responsible for extinguishing the fire and the resources it takes to put the fire out,” said Charleston Fire Department Lt. Fire Marshal Justin Alford.

If you violate city ordinances, you can end up with a ticket and a fine. In some places, those fines are up to $500.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.