Tree brings down power lines, road closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tree has fallen and taken power lines down along with it in Kanawha County, dispatchers report Monday.

According to Metro 911, the tree fell along Roxalana Road.

The road is now shut down at the westbound interstate exchange.

Dispatchers say an accident caused the tree and power lines to fall.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

