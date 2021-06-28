Advertisement

Two arrested after hiding from police

By WSAZ News Staff
Jun. 27, 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested following a game of “hide-n-seek” with investigators.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Damen Morgan and Kristina McCue crossed into multiple jurisdictions while investigators searched for their whereabouts.

Sunday evening, they were located and taken into custody.

Both are being charged with delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death.

The Jackson County Sherriff says Mason County Sherriff’s Department, US Marshal Service, and Point Pleasant Police Department assisted with the arrest of the two.

