WVU approves tuition increase

West Virginia University is announcing plans for a fully open campus for Fall 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has approved a tuition increase this fall as well as a budget of about $1.1 billion for the next fiscal year.

The board decided Friday that tuition will climb 1.87% for resident students, or $84 a semester.

Nonresident students’ tuition will go up by 1.99% or $252 per semester. The university says both include a $24 university fee increase, with half of it going to support added mental health services.

The university announced plans this month for a full return to campus in August.

