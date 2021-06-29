2 firefighters, resident hurt in mobile home fire
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane.
Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital and one was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Someone who lives in the home also was treated.
Additional details are unavailable at this time.
