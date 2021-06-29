Advertisement

2 firefighters, resident hurt in mobile home fire

Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second...
Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane.

Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital and one was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Someone who lives in the home also was treated.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

