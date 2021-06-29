Advertisement

All kids should be screened for heart-related issues, pediatric group says

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, according to the American Heart Association.

Up until now, screenings for cardiac conditions in children have mostly been directed at athletes.

But in a statement published in the medical journal Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now calling for all children to be screened for conditions that could lead to cardiac arrest or death.

“Cardiac arrest in children is a rare event, fortunately, but it is not zero incidents at all,” said Dr. Christopher Erickson, the lead author of the statement.

“We are saying that no subpopulation of kids should be selected out from screening, because all children could have a potential risk.”

The AAP said those screenings should be part of a child’s regular exam, and called for doctors to delve into personal and family medical history, asking questions like: Has the child ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

“If we identify one of these conditions, particularly before they have any kind of a sudden cardiac event, treatment can be initiated or at least it could be monitored,” Erickson said.

The statement also lists common conditions for primary care physicians to be aware of that could put young patients at risk, saying these screenings could save a life.

The AAP said it’s important for pediatricians to advocate emergency action plans and CPR training in communities, and that no single screening strategy will detect all conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
WSAZ has confirmed that longtime Capital High School Head football coach Jon Carpenter is...
Longtime high school football coach to retire
Cheyann Hatfield
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Two arrested after hiding from police
Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

Latest News

Three children, all under 3 years old, were found not breathing in the bedroom of their East...
Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
Kanawha County Schools will later determine whether to equip all county buses with the new sign.
New school bus stop arm
Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, talks about a bird mortality event affecting several states. In West...
WSAZ Now Desk | WVDNR investigating bird mortality event
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin