Applications being accepted for vacant city council seat

Huntington city council chairwoman steps down
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says the Clerk’s Office will be accepting applications for a vacant city council seat.

On Monday, Jennifer Wheeler resigned from the District 4 City Council seat.

Huntington Councilwoman resigns; city leaders discuss broadband access, possible new HPD equipment

The city says they will accept applications from Tuesday, June 29 through 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 13.

The office’s regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 16 in the main hallway of City Hall. Applications should include, at minimum, the applicant’s name, address, phone number, email address, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before the City Clerk or a notary. Additional information provided is at the applicant’s discretion.

Qualifications for consideration as a member of Huntington City Council include:

  • Must be a citizen of the United States and the State of West Virginia.
  • Must be a qualified elector and resident of the city and of City Council District 4. District 4 includes the Southside, South Hills and Harveytown neighborhoods.
  • Must remain a resident of said district during the term of office.
  • Members shall not during their term of office hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or be a city employee.

