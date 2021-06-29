Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An attempted abduction was reported to the Scioto County Sheriff’s department last week, the sheriff says.
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, two minors were approached by a black SUV with three men and a woman inside.
The cousins were on a four wheeler, headed home when stopped by the SUV.
The incident was reported in the 1100 block of Longview Avenue in West Portsmouth on June 24 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies have no suspects at this time.
