Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An attempted abduction was reported to the Scioto County Sheriff’s department last week, the sheriff says.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, two minors were approached by a black SUV with three men and a woman inside.

The cousins were on a four wheeler, headed home when stopped by the SUV.

The incident was reported in the 1100 block of Longview Avenue in West Portsmouth on June 24 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies have no suspects at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.