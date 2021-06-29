Advertisement

Crash closes I-64 East

All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the Montrose Dr. interchange after a crash.
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the Montrose Dr. interchange after a crash.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the Montrose Dr. interchange after a crash.

Metro 911 says a tractor-trailer crashed, leaking fluid on the roadway. No one was injured but all eastbound lanes are closed.

According to the South Charleston Fire Chief, a tractor-trailer lost a tire. Another tractor-trailer ran over the tire and it punctured the truck’s fuel tank.

Crews at the scene are pouring oil dry powder on the roadway.

At about 10:30 a.m., crews told WSAZ.com the cleanup should take about 30 minutes.

