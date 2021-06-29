Advertisement

Dog Day heat a tad early

July 3rd is traditional start to Dog days
Dog day heat has arrived just don't get used to it, YET at least!
Dog day heat has arrived just don't get used to it, YET at least!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tony Cavalier

The calendar suggests it’s time for the hottest weather of the year as we are but a few days away from the start of the fabled Dog Days of summer. Turns out dog day heat invaded our region this past weekend (highs near 90) and now the last of June has turned into a steam fest. Highs made the mid-90s on Monday with heat values (kind of like the wind chill in winter but diametrically opposed) will approach triple digits as the combination of heat and humidity make for a “feels-like” temperature near 100.

Tuesday will dawn with patchy fog where it rained and lows in the low and mid 70s. Then as the incandescent June sun goes to work the temperature will rise with reckless abandon reaching near 90 by lunch time on its way to 95 by late day. With bountiful sunshine at work, a season peak sunburn index near a perfect 10 will grace VBS and summer campgrounds.

Given the intense heat most people should try to get their fun and chores done by late morning before the summer swelter takes full hold.

While the chance of thunder is slim on Tuesday, but Wednesday near 90 degree heat will team with the steamy humidity of summer to sponsor some scattered late day thundershowers to cool the air and syringe the landscape. Still the main rain threat this week comes as a front slowly crosses on Thursday when temperatures will down and rains will be common. An inch or more of rain seems a likelihood on Thursday followed by a refreshingly cool and bright holiday weekend ahead, PROVIDED weather systems move along!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
One dead in fiery crash; U.S. 35 to remain closed for hours
WSAZ has confirmed that longtime Capital High School Head football coach Jon Carpenter is...
Longtime high school football coach to retire
Cheyann Hatfield
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Two arrested after hiding from police
Police lights
Law enforcement investigating pedestrian hit by train

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, June 28th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | It’s Going To Be One Or The Other
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, June 28th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 26
First Warning Forecast | Heat rolls on as rain chances slowly creep up
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 26
First Warning Forecast | Heat returns this weekend