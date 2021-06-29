Dog Day heat a tad early

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tony Cavalier

The calendar suggests it’s time for the hottest weather of the year as we are but a few days away from the start of the fabled Dog Days of summer. Turns out dog day heat invaded our region this past weekend (highs near 90) and now the last of June has turned into a steam fest. Highs made the mid-90s on Monday with heat values (kind of like the wind chill in winter but diametrically opposed) will approach triple digits as the combination of heat and humidity make for a “feels-like” temperature near 100.

Tuesday will dawn with patchy fog where it rained and lows in the low and mid 70s. Then as the incandescent June sun goes to work the temperature will rise with reckless abandon reaching near 90 by lunch time on its way to 95 by late day. With bountiful sunshine at work, a season peak sunburn index near a perfect 10 will grace VBS and summer campgrounds.

Given the intense heat most people should try to get their fun and chores done by late morning before the summer swelter takes full hold.

While the chance of thunder is slim on Tuesday, but Wednesday near 90 degree heat will team with the steamy humidity of summer to sponsor some scattered late day thundershowers to cool the air and syringe the landscape. Still the main rain threat this week comes as a front slowly crosses on Thursday when temperatures will down and rains will be common. An inch or more of rain seems a likelihood on Thursday followed by a refreshingly cool and bright holiday weekend ahead, PROVIDED weather systems move along!

