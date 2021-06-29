Former Capital players react to Carpenter’s resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday was a mix of emotions for some of Coach Jon Carpenter’s former players at Capital High School. Although some say they could see the decision coming, the absence of Coach Carpenter is still surreal.

Players like Turan Rush, who now plays at Eastern Michigan, say Carpenter did the most with the hand he was dealt. Carpenter tells WSAZ he considers there to be a lack of fairness toward Capital High School when it comes to facilities in Kanawha County.

“Coach Carp was fighting that fight for so long. He fought that fight more than he coached, and he did everything to make sure we didn’t go without,” Rush said.

The Cougars play at Laidley Field, which means they are at the mercy of other teams’ schedules when it comes to their own times to practice. They even lost several weeks of practice two years in a row because of work being done at the field.

“We never had any set times or days because we were on a day by day basis. We didn’t know whether we were practicing at Dupont Middle School or at Laidley, or at UC, so it was just always a struggle,” said former Capital player Chance Knox.

These were all concerns that Carpenter brought to the Kanawha County Board of Education in recent years.

The Board of Education issue this statement on Tuesday:

The Kanawha County Board of Education has worked to address concerns from Mr. Carpenter regarding the football program for years. We have made much progress and will continue to address any issues that are brought to us.

Specifically, we want to make sure to clarify the following:

Capital High School was indeed included in the 2018 excess levy passed by voters. Specifically, from the excess levy, Capital has received a new roof, a new HVAC system and a turf field on campus that can be used by multiple sports teams and extracurricular groups.

District administrators facilitated a meeting with CHS coaching staff, school staff, district staff and the University of Charleston President and UC staff to discuss Laidley Field usage and length of practice time for Capital and make sure all issues had been addressed.

Capital High School does run the concessions and benefit from concession purchases at Laidley Field.

The east end zone of Laidley Field is branded for the Capital football team, there is new CHS signage on the press box, and branding is included on the scoreboard.

Laidley Field has received many upgrades through the years - well before other KCS schools had turf - including but not limited to: upgrade to lights, upgrade to scoreboard, upgrades to turf/track, renovation of CHS locker room with new lockers, paint, epoxy floor and light fixtures.

We thank Mr. Carpenter for his years of service to Capital High School and the Cougar football program. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

“Coach Carp did the complaining and made sure we was OK. But he always just told us to play,” Rush said. Knox echoed the same sentiment.

“Especially off the field, because a lot of people don’t get to see that, but his players definitely did,” Knox said.

