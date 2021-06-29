Advertisement

Getting back to the doctors office

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we return to normal many people are making up for those missed doctors appointments and you may have noticed some changes if you are a patient at Pleasant Valley Hospital Regional Health.

Dr. Kylen Whipp from Pleasant Valley Hospital shares the new changes at the hospital and how important primary care is now more than ever.

To make an appointment you can call 304-675-4340, you can visit their website or you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
WSAZ has confirmed that longtime Capital High School Head football coach Jon Carpenter is...
Longtime high school football coach to retire
Cheyann Hatfield
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Two arrested after hiding from police
Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

Latest News

Jordan Lowrie
Man indicted in connection with I-77 murder enters plea
Kanawha County Schools will later determine whether to equip all county buses with the new sign.
New school bus stop arm
Grilling tips for summer
Grilling tips for summer
Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, talks about a bird mortality event affecting several states. In West...
WSAZ Now Desk | WVDNR investigating bird mortality event
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse