Huntington Councilwoman resigns; city leaders discuss broadband access, possible new HPD equipment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Huntington City councilwoman’s resignation, improving broadband access throughout the city and getting new equipment for the Huntington Police Department highlighted a busy meeting Monday night.

Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned from her position amid some good and bad news. She bought a new home that’s outside of her council district. According to the city charter, a council member must live in the district they represent. Vice Chairman Mike Shockley assumed the role of chairman, and Council chose Holly Mount Smith as the new vice chair.

“I’m confident that they will have a lot of wonderful candidates from District four,” Wheeler said. “Whomever is selected by the rest of City Council, I will be on hand to help that person. I can answer questions or make introductions with some of the more involved members of the neighborhoods. And in any way that I can help I will certainly do that.”

Wheeler said she’s still committed to serving the Huntington area. She works as the director of development at the Huntington Museum of Art.

In business during Monday’s meeting, Council decided that Huntington will be spending some of its American Rescue Plan money on improving broadband. The city received more than $40 million from the relief plan, more than any municipality or even county in West Virginia.

Mayor Steve Williams said while the money is for COVID relief, they are also encouraged to use it for infrastructure. He requested some of that money be transferred to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for broadband development, including hiring a consultant to help move forward on plans the city has been working on for the last eight years.

The city said it’s committed to absolute accountability on spending and to bring in $5 of investment for every dollar the city spends.

“We’ve been planning all of these things for the last eight years, but broadband is a lot more technical,” Williams said. “And we need to get started immediately. This is our effort to begin in earnest right now and then look out here we come.”

Williams said the bottom line is they’re looking at a citywide signal that offers affordability and significantly higher speed. He envisions a private company running the program.

Also during the meeting, city leaders discussed new equipment that may be coming to the Huntington Police Department. Police Chief Ray Cornwell requested the purchase of 25 Tasers and supporting equipment.

The purchase comes out to $74,298 and will be paid for by civil asset forfeiture funds. The purchase includes equipment like holsters, batteries, docking stations and training cartridges.

The 25 Tasers would be in addition to 25 Tasers that the police department purchased in September of last year. The request now goes to City Council.

