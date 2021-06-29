Advertisement

Lavender Fertilized ACL Technique at Marshall Orthopaedics

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dr. Chad Lavender of Marshall Orthopaedics is gaining national attention for a groundbreaking ACL reconstruction technique called the Lavender Fertilized ACL technique. It’s exciting for West Virginia because he’s from Chesapeake, and was a walk-on long snapper at West Virginia University, where he gained his passion for helping athletes.

