Man charged following stabbing incident

Austin Gould is charged in connection to a stabbing incident Monday in Charleston.
Austin Gould is charged in connection to a stabbing incident Monday in Charleston.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say a knife was pulled during a fight in the parking garage at the Charleston Town Center.

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

Austin Gould, 22, is facing a malicious wounding charge.

Charleston Police say Gould pulled out a pocket knife and cut the victim on the top of the head.

Police say Gould then ran away. He was was found at a fast food restaurant on Virginia Street.

The victim was treated at the scene.

