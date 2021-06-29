Advertisement

Man indicted in connection with I-77 murder enters plea

Jordan Lowrie
Jordan Lowrie(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted in connection with a murder on I-77 has entered a plea.

According to Judge Tabit, Jordan Lowrie entered a not guilty plea to all charges Tuesday.

Lowrie is charged with the murder of Antwan Curnell. Dekotis Thomas, who was also indicted in the murder of Capital High School student KJ Taylor, is also charged with Curnell’s murder.

Curnell was shot while driving on I-77 in October 2019. He was driving a white Toyota 4-Runner with two women passengers. Police said Curnell lost control of his car after being shot and hit the suspect’s vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.

Lowrie was already in jail facing federal gun charges.

Thomas is still on the run.

This is a developing story.

