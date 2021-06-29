Advertisement

New school bus stop arm being tested in Kanawha County

By WSAZ news Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools is testing a new tool leaders hope will help keep children safer when getting on and off the school bus.

A new type of stop sign has been placed on the side of one county school bus.

In addition to the two red strobe lights, the new stop arm lights up when fully extended.

The goal is to prevent more drivers from passing school buses.

“People will have distractions. We see people on cell phones all the time. They’re eating breakfast, lunch, dinner going down the road. And hopefully the lights will catch their attention and let them realize what’s going on with the kids are getting off the bus,” said Brad Burdette, Kanawha County Schools Bus Driver.

Right now, the bus that runs out of the St. Albans garage is the only bus testing the new sign.

Kanawha County Schools will later determine whether to equip all county buses with the new sign.

