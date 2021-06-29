Pike County Sheriff involved in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Pike County Sheriff was involved in a crash along US 23 Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers at the Portsmouth Post are investigating the crash at the intersection of Zebulon Street in the Village of Piketon that happened just before 2 p.m.

According to the release, Sheriff Tracy Evans was responding to an emergency call in a marked vehicle in the southbound lanes of US 23 with his lights and siren activated.

A woman in a minivan failed to yield the right of way and attempted to turn left onto US 23 from Zebulon Street when she was hit by Sheriff Evans, officials say.

Sheriff Evans was transported from the scene to the hospital for non-life threating injuries. Sheriff Evans has since been released from the hospital. The woman treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers at the Portsmouth Post were assisted at the scene by Pike County Sheriff Dept., Piketon Police Dept., Piketon/Seal V.F.D and MedCare EMS.

