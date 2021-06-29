Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account, along with a photo from a surveillance camera inside the capitol which it says shows Courtright carrying a sign that says 'members only.'(United States District Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Courtright remains free on personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
WSAZ has confirmed that longtime Capital High School Head football coach Jon Carpenter is...
Longtime high school football coach to retire
Cheyann Hatfield
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Two arrested after hiding from police
Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

Latest News

Jordan Lowrie
Man indicted in connection with I-77 murder enters plea
Kanawha County Schools will later determine whether to equip all county buses with the new sign.
New school bus stop arm
Grilling tips for summer
Grilling tips for summer
Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, talks about a bird mortality event affecting several states. In West...
WSAZ Now Desk | WVDNR investigating bird mortality event
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse