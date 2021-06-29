Advertisement

Repairs to Blue Creek Road extended

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Officials say the Blue Creek Road closure has been extended until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday It was originally supposed to reopen around 5 p.m. Officials say crews went in to remove a boulder, but they ran into an issue along the way.

To remove the boulder, crews had to use explosives. It cracked into pieces, but some of it stayed on the hillside. Emergency officials say they had to move the remains down so crews could get under it to start loading. They don’t want any of the boulder’s remains left behind for safety reasons.

Kanawha County officials say more than 500 people live along Blue Creek Road, and the area has a history of landslides. When it’s closed for any reason, neighbors are stuck until it reopens. While it can be frustrating, emergency officials say it has to be done.

“They have to do what they are doing... there is no other way to do it safely (other) than stopping traffic,” said C.W. Sigman, Kanawha County’s emergency management director.

Officials with Columbia Gas, the company in charge of the repairs, said they intend on finding a long-term permanent solution to the frequent slides.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington early Wednesday morning.
One person injured in Huntington shooting
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity
Huntington murder case headed to grand jury
Murder case headed to grand jury
Former police chief and partner hiking Appalachian Trail for charity
Former police chief and partner hiking Appalachian Trail for charity
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
Police respond to reported shooting