Repairs to Blue Creek Road extended

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Officials say the Blue Creek Road closure has been extended until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday It was originally supposed to reopen around 5 p.m. Officials say crews went in to remove a boulder, but they ran into an issue along the way.

To remove the boulder, crews had to use explosives. It cracked into pieces, but some of it stayed on the hillside. Emergency officials say they had to move the remains down so crews could get under it to start loading. They don’t want any of the boulder’s remains left behind for safety reasons.

Kanawha County officials say more than 500 people live along Blue Creek Road, and the area has a history of landslides. When it’s closed for any reason, neighbors are stuck until it reopens. While it can be frustrating, emergency officials say it has to be done.

“They have to do what they are doing... there is no other way to do it safely (other) than stopping traffic,” said C.W. Sigman, Kanawha County’s emergency management director.

Officials with Columbia Gas, the company in charge of the repairs, said they intend on finding a long-term permanent solution to the frequent slides.

