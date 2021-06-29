Advertisement

Steve Earle and the Dukes to perform in eastern Ky.

Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage in Prestonsburg on Thursday, July 15.
Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage in Prestonsburg on Thursday, July 15.(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage in Prestonsburg on Thursday, July 15.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and his band will appear at the Lucy & Willard Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC). It will be their first appearance at the MAC in its 25-year existence, according to a release.

Influenced by songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Earle’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harrris, and the Pretenders.

His 2020 album “Ghosts of West Virginia” was named one of “The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far” by Rolling Stone magazine. Earle is an inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and may be purchased by tapping here, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or by stopping by the outside windows at the MAC Box Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington early Wednesday morning.
One person injured in Huntington shooting
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity
Huntington murder case headed to grand jury
Murder case headed to grand jury
Former police chief and partner hiking Appalachian Trail for charity
Former police chief and partner hiking Appalachian Trail for charity
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
Police respond to reported shooting