Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-month-old baby boy reported missing Monday night was located sometime Tuesday morning and is safe, according to Memphis Police Department.

An MPD official says someone brought Braylen Clark to one of the local precincts.

Investigators say Braylen was reported missing after his deceased mother was dropped off at Regional One Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say he was taken by his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨#TNAMBERAlert🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark. He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. He is believed to be with his non-custodial father. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/SE0IqaiRwE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021

Braylen Clark has been located and is safe! Suspect Barry Medlock is still at large. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips on Medlock's whereabouts. https://t.co/OdmZR9zgGV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2021

