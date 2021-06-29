Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-month-old baby boy reported missing Monday night was located sometime Tuesday morning and is safe, according to Memphis Police Department.
An MPD official says someone brought Braylen Clark to one of the local precincts.
Investigators say Braylen was reported missing after his deceased mother was dropped off at Regional One Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities say he was taken by his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information on Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
