Advertisement

Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run

By Olivia Gunn and Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-month-old baby boy reported missing Monday night was located sometime Tuesday morning and is safe, according to Memphis Police Department.

An MPD official says someone brought Braylen Clark to one of the local precincts.

Investigators say Braylen was reported missing after his deceased mother was dropped off at Regional One Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say he was taken by his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
WSAZ has confirmed that longtime Capital High School Head football coach Jon Carpenter is...
Longtime high school football coach to retire
Cheyann Hatfield
State police asking for help with finding missing teen
Two arrested after hiding from police
Fireworks
4th of July firework celebrations across the tri-state

Latest News

Jordan Lowrie
Man indicted in connection with I-77 murder enters plea
Kanawha County Schools will later determine whether to equip all county buses with the new sign.
New school bus stop arm
Grilling tips for summer
Grilling tips for summer
Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, talks about a bird mortality event affecting several states. In West...
WSAZ Now Desk | WVDNR investigating bird mortality event
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse