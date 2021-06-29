Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Within just 24 hours, sheriff’s deputies were able to close a massive theft case and recover every piece of equipment that was stolen.

“A local pipeline (worker) had come to work Monday morning and realized there had been some equipment stolen over the weekend,” said Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

Deputies say Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia. are facing charges in connection with the theft of several pieces of equipment worth more than $80,000. However, the two only had the items in their possession for a short period of time, because police were able to track them quickly due to a GPS ankle bracelet Cochran had on from a home confinement program.

“In doing what a lot of thieves do, they hid these (items) in well-rounded, rural areas,” Mellinger said. “They weren’t all together, all scattered, all separate, it was in locations where only the individuals involved would know where to go. So, in that perspective, they did everything right, but obviously wearing your GPS ankle bracelet to commit a felony is not necessarily the best move.”

Recovered in the case were three Polaris Ranger double seat side-by-sides, one 12-foot tandem axle utility trailer and one industrial pull-behind welder/generator combo. All the items were stolen on Sunday, in broad daylight around noon, from a pipeline company lot in the Fairplain area.

“(Stolen items have) a home waiting on them before they ever leave the premises,” Mellinger told WSAZ. “So, a lot of times the thieves have a pre-arranged destination for this stuff to go long before it’s ever stolen. So, to be able to recover one item, two items, in this case every item, is really almost unheard of.”

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the case.

Cochran and Smith are facing grand larceny charges.

