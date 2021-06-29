Advertisement

Understanding the ringing in your ears

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tinnitus affects an estimated 32 percent of the population and many people may not even know exactly what it is.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears, audiologist and owner of Ascent Audiology & Hearing, shares treatment options and how she can help you overcome this.

To make appointment you can call 304-948-5565, you can head over to their website or their Facebook page.

