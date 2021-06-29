Advertisement

Victim of attempted abduction speaks out about experience

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - An average ride on the four-wheeler for Dorien Lawson and his cousin, who made a trip up to their local park in West Portsmouth last week, quickly went from fun to scary.

“As I pulled out, he got out and started chasing us,” Lawson said.

Out of nowhere, Lawson says a man who he’s never seen before jumped out of a black SUV and bolted in their direction.

“He actually started running at us and grabbed me and my thigh, so I just gunned the four-wheeler and he couldn’t grab me anymore, so he grabbed my cousin to the point where I thought she was gonna fall off,” Lawson said.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, there were two other men and a woman in the SUV.

“The other three were just sitting in the car laughing,” Lawson said.

“If it was a game this is not funny. It’s traumatizing for these children, and it’s just not funny,” Dorien’s mother Sondra Lawson said.

The culprits followed Lawson and his cousin onto Longview Avenue. However, the two cousins were able to escape the chase and head home.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was kind of in shock, so I just did what I could to keep us safe,” Lawson said.

However, although the day has passed -- worry lingers.

“Our kids are supposed to be enjoying their pools outside and were all scared,” Lawson’s mother said.

No suspects have been mentioned at this time.

