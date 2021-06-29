Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

