Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Bird mortality event prompts guidance from WVDNR

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is issuing guidance, especially in the eastern panhandle, while a bird mortality event is investigated.

So far, birds from Berkeley and Jefferson counties have been submitted for testing. Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about what people in both the outbreak area and outside of the area need to do to try and keep the illness from spreading.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia, are facing charges in...
Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

Latest News

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on Glover Street in Charleston.
Fire destroys a vacant house in Charleston
One person injured after a train catches fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Crews battling train fire in Greenup County
One person injured in Huntington shooting
One person injured in second Huntington shooting
"S'Waffle Shack" to open in Charleston
"S'Waffle Shack" to open in Charleston
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity
Former Winfield Police Chief hiking for charity