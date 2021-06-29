WSAZ Now Desk | Bird mortality event prompts guidance from WVDNR

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is issuing guidance, especially in the eastern panhandle, while a bird mortality event is investigated.

So far, birds from Berkeley and Jefferson counties have been submitted for testing. Jim Crum, with the WVDNR, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about what people in both the outbreak area and outside of the area need to do to try and keep the illness from spreading.

