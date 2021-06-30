Advertisement

Celebration of life held for Oliver Bailey

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large turnout showed up Tuesday night to pay respects for a man who died Saturday in a motorcycle accident on Walkers Branch Road in Wayne County.

Oliver Bailey, 35, was a beloved figure in the Huntington restaurant scene, known for his work ethic and warm heart.

A celebration of his life was held at the Vandalia Crowd House above Backyard Pizza.

The Cabell Midland class of 2004 graduate helped build and open Backyard Pizza nearly a decade ago, working as general manager there and at the Peddler.

He worked to create, produce, and distribute Peddler beer all over the state.

His mother and sister say it’s touching to see how many people Ollie touched.

“It means the world,” Johnna Bailey, Oliver’s sister, said. “It means everything. I didn’t realize how much of an impact Oliver had on Huntington, and so to see everyone show this outpouring of love, it’s keeping us afloat. It’s keeping me afloat.”

“We knew we loved Oliver with all our heart, but to feel the outpouring of love from the Huntington community and even beyond has just been so comforting to us,” Sandy Snedegar, Oliver’s mother, said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations in Oliver’s honor be made to River Cities Bully Buddies, a group that helps dogs.

