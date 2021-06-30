COVID-19 W.Va. | 12 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 12 additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 65-year old female from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

Eleven of the 12 deaths reported in today’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Seven of the eleven deaths were from April and May 2021, while four of the deaths occurred in September 2020 (1), October 2020 (2), and January 2021 (1).

As of June 30, 2021, there have been 3,008,327 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,041 total cases and 2,891 deaths.

1,356 cases are still active in the state.

159,794 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,838), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,015), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,885), Calhoun (389), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,554), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,315), Greenbrier (2,894), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,581), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,255), Jefferson (4,799), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,287), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,294), Marion (4,653), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,062), McDowell (1,614), Mercer (5,181), Mineral (2,980), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,330), Raleigh (7,091), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (760), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (547), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,058).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire, Hardy, Randolph, and Summers counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

