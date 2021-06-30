Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Mason County

Crews are fighting a house fire late Tuesday night in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County.
Crews are fighting a house fire late Tuesday night in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County.(WALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a house fire late Tuesday night in the Point Pleasant area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Dispatchers say the fire is significant and that one person was out of the house.

No other details are available at this time.

