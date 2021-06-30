Crews fight house fire in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a house fire late Tuesday night in the Point Pleasant area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Dispatchers say the fire is significant and that one person was out of the house.

No other details are available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.