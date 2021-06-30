Design plans for Ky. 207 project in full swing; crews seek public input

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers like Claudia Howell and Mark Withrow take state Route 207 on a regular basis. However, each time they hit the road, the trip tends to shift worry into gear.

“Traveling this road, I always get carsick. So, a lot of people do have that problem and it’d be a plus to get a new straightway,” Howell said.

Hills and sharp turns along the road are two main concerns the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet seeks to eliminate with a $20 million construction project.

“This is an old rural highway that we wanted to try to modernize, make it wider, make it straighter, better for the traffic that uses it now and in the future,” said Allen Blair with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Roadwork will stretch between the Industrial Parkway and Flatwoods. Some properties will have to be cut through, and in that case, the cabinet will purchase the land and relocate some homeowners.

The project has been idled since 2012 due to a lack of funding.

However, now the plan is to break ground in the next few years and start to see construction take place sometime during or after 2026.

In the meantime, crews are hoping drivers can help with the project’s road map by giving input on some changes they would like to see.

Withrow suggests repairs that will alleviate flooding on parts of the roadway.

“If it’s elevated to avoid the floods, certain pieces of the road go underwater,” Withrow said.

“Any resources or issues not identified that you think we should know, old landfills, underground storage tanks, family cemeteries,” Blair said.

All recommendations will be taken into consideration as crews work to make the daily commute on this road safer for everyone.

Anyone interested in seeing the design plans can do so either online or at the Flatwoods Library and City Hall.

You can either fill out a survey in-person at either of those locations or submit it on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website here.

Thursday, July 1 is the last day to submit a survey.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.