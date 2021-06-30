Fire crews respond to fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire Wednesday along Ohio Avenue in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the renters had just moved in yesterday.

No people were inside at the time of the fire.

One pet, a dog, died in the fire. Another was transported to receive medical care.

No other information is available at this time.

