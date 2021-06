CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a vacant home in Charleston.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Glover Street.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

The smoke could be seen several miles away.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

