Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted trucks to vaccination sweepstakes winners

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the latest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes were given their prize from Gov. Jim Justice himself Wednesday.

Gov. Justice handed over the keys to two brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks.

Tracy Brownell, of Frankford and Ciara Jacobs, of Parkersburg were personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that they were among the lucky West Virginians whose names were drawn as big winners in the second prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice presents Ciara Jacobs with brand-new truck
Gov. Justice presents Ciara Jacobs with brand-new truck(Gov. Justice Office)

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners.

Prizes of the vaccination sweepstakes include two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

