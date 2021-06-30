Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Celebrating 150 years! The city of Huntington is celebrating their 150th anniversary and it is happening all year long.

Kaylin Staten with the City of Huntington shares all the details for the year long celebration and how you can get in on the festivities.

To learn more about the celebrations you can check out their website and their Facebook page.

