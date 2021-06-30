Advertisement

Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run

Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 2-month-old boy is missing, possibly with his mother who is wanted on a felony warrant, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Natasha Morgan, 27, is wanted for warrants including child neglect creating risk of injury, as well as a circuit court bench warrant.

Morgan has been on the run since June 10. She is described as about 5 feet 3, 125 pounds, and with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair. She has a full sleeve tattoo on her arm.

Investigators say Morgan’s last know whereabouts was possibly in Putnam County. They say her 2-month-old son, whose name was not released, could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local 911 agency or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

