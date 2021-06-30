Advertisement

The legacy continues | Chad Pennington’s son commits to Marshall

(Cole Pennington Twitter)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The son of former Marshall University QB and NFL star, Chad Pennington has chosen to commit to the university where his father built his legacy.

Cole Pennington announced Wednesday he will be joining Herd Nation.

Cole Pennington released a statement on Twitter Wednesday saying, “First and foremost thank you to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. To my parents and brothers, thank you for your unconditional love and being my greatest support. Without you, none of this is possible. I also want to thank the rest of my family and friends for loving and supporting me. Thank you to my teammates and the Sayre coaching staff who pushed me to be my best everyday. I will forever be grateful to Coach Charles Petrone and Coach David Lee for investing their time and energy into making me a better player and person! Throughout the recruiting process, I have met some amazing people while visiting some great universities. I truly appreciate their time and commitment. To be a college student-athlete has always been a dream of mine. Thank you Coach Huff, Coach Cramsey and the rest of the Marshall Football staff for giving me this opportunity to say I’m 100% committed to Marshall University!!! Go Herd!!”

Chad Pennington was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Marshall, and led the Herd to a 13-0 record and a top 10 national ranking in 1999. He was a first round draft choice of the New York Jets and played 11 seasons in the NFL.

