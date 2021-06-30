Advertisement

Legoland New York Resort

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Are you ready to be immersed in a ‘Land of Lego Magic!”? Legoland New York Resort is opening just 60 miles from New York City. Studio 3 got a first look at the new park.

Julie Estrada, Head of Public Relations at Merlin Entertainments, and Matt Besterman, Public Relations Manager at Legoland New York Resort, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to talk about the new attractions and what families can expect when booking a trip.

