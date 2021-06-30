Marshall’s Dias Co-CUSA Male Athlete of the Year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall All American midfielder Vitor Diaz picked up a prestigious Conference USA honor. He’s been name the Co-Male Athlete of the Year.

Dias shares the award with Kigen Chemadi, a senior track and field athlete from Middle Tennessee.

Dias is the first Marshall male athlete to be accorded that honor honored and the first Herd athlete honored since softball’s Morgan Zerkle was named as the Female Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Dias helped lead Marshall to back-to-back Conference USA Titles and its first ever College Cup National Championship. Dias already has been honored as a United Soccer Coaches’ 1st team All American, named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, C-USA Player of the Year, and C-USA Offensive MVP and First Team All-C-USA.

The Brasilia, Brazil native led the Herd with six goals, seven assists and 19 points.

The junior assisted with game-winners in the 70th minute against No. 8 Georgetown in the Elite 8, the game-winner in the 60th minute against No. 16 North Carolina in the Final Four, and of course the game-winner in the 97th minute of the National Championship victory over No. 3 Indiana.

