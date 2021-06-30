Advertisement

Menu Makeover 101 for summer cookouts

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Summer is in full swing, and the entertaining season is well underway.

As you look ahead to many upcoming summer weekends, seasonal holidays, and backyard gatherings, it’s the perfect time to talk menu makeovers.

Celebrity Chef Claire Robinson joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share helpful hacks to bring new flavors to the your summer table.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia, are facing charges in...
Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County

Latest News

This abandoned home in the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue is set to be demolished in the coming...
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Ironton police department promotion ceremony
Ironton police department promotion ceremony
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes