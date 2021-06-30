Advertisement

Murder case headed to grand jury

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a teenager accused of murder is headed to a grand jury.

Delron Thacker, who’s charged with the murder of Wendell Keith, appeared Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. A magistrate found probable cause in his case.

The murder happened last week in the 800 block of 12th Street in Huntington.

Investigators say Thacker shot Keith during a disagreement.

